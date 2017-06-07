TRAFFIC ALERT: Accident clear, traffic resuming on South Loop

Cosby, 79, is charged with drugging and sexually abusing Andrea Constand in 2004. He could get 10 years in prison if convicted.
Iranian media says a man has opened fire inside the parliament building, wounding a security guard in an attack that is still underway.
Trump's national security team will appear before a Senate panel to discuss gathering intelligence on foreign agents and will likely be asked about Russia's election meddling.
Police arrested two teens after they shared a video of themselves playing with a loaded gun at school.
Things appear to be looking up for the Lubbock economy.
