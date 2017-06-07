TRAFFIC ALERT: Accident clear, traffic resuming on South Loop - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Source: Curtis Spivey, KCBD Source: Curtis Spivey, KCBD
Source: KCBD Photo Source: KCBD Photo
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

The accident has been cleared and traffic is getting back to normal on the South Loop.

Traffic was down to one lane on the South Loop between University and Indiana. 

A flatbed trailer carrying lumber had jackknifed, two other vehicles were damaged.

