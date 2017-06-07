Good news for the Lubbock economy

Things appear to be looking up for the Lubbock economy.

Lubbock National Bank held a news conference Wednesday morning to report on the city's Consumer Price Index and the state of our overall economy.

The bank's report said housing construction and auto sales were some of the drivers that helped the bottom line.

Year-to-year, lower medical costs also meant more money for residents.

