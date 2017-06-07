Some good news for the Lubbock economy - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Some good news for the Lubbock economy

Lubbock Skyline (Source: KCBD) Lubbock Skyline (Source: KCBD)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Things appear to be looking up for the Lubbock economy.

Lubbock National Bank held a news conference Wednesday morning to report on the city's Consumer Price Index and the state of our overall economy.

The index itself bounced back in April to 149 from a March number of 148.5. That is also a 2.1 percent year-over-year increase from April of 2016.

The positive numbers were led by housing construction,  auto sales and payroll employment.

