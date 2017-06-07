Some good news for the Lubbock economy

Country music stars won't be the only ones at the 2017 CMT Music Awards, which will also feature Hollywood stars like Ashton Kutcher and musicians such as Peter Frampton and Earth, Wind & Fire. The show will be...
Iranian media says a man has opened fire inside the parliament building, wounding a security guard in an attack that is still underway.
Still perfect Warriors rally for 118-113 win over Cavs to take 3-0 lead in NBA Finals.
Cosby, 79, is charged with drugging and sexually abusing Andrea Constand in 2004. He could get 10 years in prison if convicted.
