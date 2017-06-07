Some good news for the Lubbock economy

Things appear to be looking up for the Lubbock economy.

Lubbock National Bank held a news conference Wednesday morning to report on the city's Consumer Price Index and the state of our overall economy.

The index itself bounced back in April to 149 from a March number of 148.5. That is also a 2.1 percent year-over-year increase from April of 2016.

The positive numbers were led by housing construction, auto sales and payroll employment.

