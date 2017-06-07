Pay It Forward at Montelongo Pool: 6/7

KCBD is partnering with WesTex Federal Credit Union to give back to the community through Pay it Forward. This week, we visited the Montelongo pool and paid for kids and their parents to get in for free, and gave them extra money for snacks.

