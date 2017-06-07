Chance for severe storms Thursday night into Friday

Clouds increasing over the region with thunderstorms possible for the northern and central South Plains through the evening and possibly again late Thursday night into early Friday.

Some of the storms Thursday evening could be severe with high winds and possible some large hail. As storms form they will move southeast and could also dump some heavy rain over areas in the path of the activity.

Heading into the weekend it will get hot with highs in the mid 90s on Friday and climb to near 100 degrees over the weekend. Other than a stray storm or two it will be a hot and dry weekend and into early next week. Winds will increase from the southwest over the weekend with speeds of 15-25 mph with some stronger gusts.

