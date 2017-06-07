More heat, slight chance of storms on Thursday

Country music stars won't be the only ones at the 2017 CMT Music Awards, which will also feature Hollywood stars like Ashton Kutcher and musicians such as Peter Frampton and Earth, Wind & Fire. The show will be...
Cosby, 79, is charged with drugging and sexually abusing Andrea Constand in 2004. He could get 10 years in prison if convicted.
Still perfect Warriors rally for 118-113 win over Cavs to take 3-0 lead in NBA Finals.
The oldest known fossils of our species have been unearthed in Morocco, extending the record back by about 100,000 years.
Trump's national security team will appear before a Senate panel to discuss gathering intelligence on foreign agents and will likely be asked about Russia's election meddling.
