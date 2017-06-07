More heat, slight chance of storms on Thursday

Rain chances will be lower in the West Texas region on Thursday, but there is still a chance of storms in the afternoon and evening.

Once again storms will begin in New Mexico and track to the southeast to possibly enter the western South Plains and move into the central areas. However, as high pressure continues to build into the area, the potential for needed rain will decrease, especially over the weekend and early next week.

Temperatures will climb to the upper 80s and low 90s, about where they have been through the week. However, beginning Friday the highs will climb to the upper 90s and Saturday may bring highs around 100 degrees in the afternoon for a large part of the South Plains. Sunday will continue the heat wave with highs in the upper 90s.

With lower rain chances on Friday through the weekend skies will be mostly sunny.

It appears that winds will be on the increase this weekend along with the temperatures.

