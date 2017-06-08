Watch Live: Former FBI Director James Comey testifies before sen - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Watch Live: Former FBI Director James Comey testifies before senate

2
James Comey (Source: NBC) James Comey (Source: NBC)
(KCBD) -

Former FBI director James Comey will answer questions about his assertion that President Donald Trump pressured him to drop the agency’s investigation into former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn's interactions with Russian officials.

  • The Latest: McCain says he wanted Comey to talk obstruction

    A Senate Democrat is cautioning members of Congress against asserting too hastily that President Donald Trump has engaged in acts that could constitute obstruction of justice in the investigation of Russian...
  • Cosby told police his accuser didn't rebuff his advances

    Prosecutors are expected to show jurors an earlier deposition in which Cosby said that he routinely gave women pills and alcohol before sexual encounters and gave at least one of them quaaludes, a now-banned sedative.

  • Comey says he was fired because of Russia investigation

    Comey's account of demands for loyalty from the president and of requests to end an investigation into an embattled adviser are likely to sharpen allegations that Trump improperly sought to influence the FBI-led probe.

