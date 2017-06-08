Borden County leaves for State Baseball Tournament

The Borden County Coyotes left Gail Thursday morning heading for the 1A State Baseball Tournament.

They play Fayetteville Friday at Noon in Round Rock. Due to a scheduling change, the games were moved to Friday and Saturday. Borden County won the Regional Final 2 weeks ago. Despite the delay to play, Coach Bubba Edwards stays his team is focused.

"We've been able to take advantage of this 2 weeks. Just getting better, taking more cuts, seeing more ground balls, fly balls. We have to go down there and hit the ball, catch the ball, pitch the ball. It's gonna be a special trip. We're gonna go down there and try to take care of business and bring home the Gold."

It's been an amazing athletic season for the Borden County boys. In December they won the 1A State Football Championship. In March, the basketball team went to State and In May, track finished 4th at State. Coach Edwards says this is a once in a lifetime sports season.

"We started August 1st with 2-a-days and been on big stages all the way through. It's just been amazing. Glad we get to finish it in June."

Good Luck to Borden County at the State Baseball Tournament.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.