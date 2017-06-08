Watch Live: President Trump's Outside Counsel Reacts to Comey He - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Watch Live: President Trump's Outside Counsel Reacts to Comey Hearing

(KCBD) -

President Donald Trump's outside counsel Marc Kasowitz holds a news conference to address the former FBI Director James Comey's hearing.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.
 

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • Cosby told police his accuser didn't rebuff his advances

    Cosby told police his accuser didn't rebuff his advances

    Thursday, June 8 2017 3:23 PM EDT2017-06-08 19:23:09 GMT
    Thursday, June 8 2017 4:04 PM EDT2017-06-08 20:04:02 GMT

    Prosecutors are expected to show jurors an earlier deposition in which Cosby said that he routinely gave women pills and alcohol before sexual encounters and gave at least one of them quaaludes, a now-banned sedative.

    Prosecutors are expected to show jurors an earlier deposition in which Cosby said that he routinely gave women pills and alcohol before sexual encounters and gave at least one of them quaaludes, a now-banned sedative.

  • The Latest: McCain says he wanted Comey to talk obstruction

    The Latest: McCain says he wanted Comey to talk obstruction

    Thursday, June 8 2017 3:24 PM EDT2017-06-08 19:24:10 GMT
    Thursday, June 8 2017 4:03 PM EDT2017-06-08 20:03:36 GMT
    A Senate Democrat is cautioning members of Congress against asserting too hastily that President Donald Trump has engaged in acts that could constitute obstruction of justice in the investigation of Russian...
    A Senate Democrat is cautioning members of Congress against asserting too hastily that President Donald Trump has engaged in acts that could constitute obstruction of justice in the investigation of Russian meddling in last year's election.

  • Comey says he was fired because of Russia investigation

    Comey says he was fired because of Russia investigation

    Thursday, June 8 2017 3:23 PM EDT2017-06-08 19:23:49 GMT
    Thursday, June 8 2017 4:03 PM EDT2017-06-08 20:03:14 GMT

    Comey's account of demands for loyalty from the president and of requests to end an investigation into an embattled adviser are likely to sharpen allegations that Trump improperly sought to influence the FBI-led probe.

    Comey's account of demands for loyalty from the president and of requests to end an investigation into an embattled adviser are likely to sharpen allegations that Trump improperly sought to influence the FBI-led probe.

    •   
Powered by Frankly