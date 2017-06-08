Lubbock County Sheriff's office working to recover riding mower - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Lubbock County Sheriff's office working to recover riding mower

Provided by LSO Provided by LSO
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX (KCBD) -

The Lubbock County Sheriff's Office is asking for public help to try and recover a stolen riding mower.

Authorities say the mower was stolen between the hours of 6:30 p.m. and 9 a.m. on May 25, stolen from a home in Northeast Lubbock County.

The mower is an older model Craftsman mower, purple in color. At the time it was stolen, the mower was chained to a tree outside the house.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office at 775-1601.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

    •   
