Lubbock County Sheriff's office working to recover riding mower

The Lubbock County Sheriff's Office is asking for public help to try and recover a stolen riding mower.

Authorities say the mower was stolen between the hours of 6:30 p.m. and 9 a.m. on May 25, stolen from a home in Northeast Lubbock County.

The mower is an older model Craftsman mower, purple in color. At the time it was stolen, the mower was chained to a tree outside the house.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office at 775-1601.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.