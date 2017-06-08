Live fire training scheduled for Friday at Lubbock airport - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Live fire training scheduled for Friday at Lubbock airport

Provided by City of Lubbock

Live fire training is scheduled to take place at the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport – Aircraft Rescue Firefighter Training Facility on Friday, June 9th.

Training is scheduled to take place between 9:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. This training will produce smoke that that will be visible in north Lubbock.

