Fire at Park Tower Apartments contained to one balcony

Officials with Lubbock Fire Rescue say the fire at Park Tower Apartments was contained to a balcony and one minor injury was reported.

The fire broke out around 3:30 p.m. Thursday at the apartment complex at 27th and Ave. Q.

Officials say 11 units, more than four dozen first responders, were called to the fire. Investigators say the fire was accidental.

All residents have been allowed to return to their homes.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.