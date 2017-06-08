Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until midnight for northern South Plains.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until midnight for the northern South Plains.

It includes these counties: Bailey, Briscoe, Castro, Childress, Cottle, Floyd, Hale, Hall, Lamb, Motley, Parmer and Swisher.

Storms will move south from the Panhandle and eastern New Mexico into the South Plains later Thursday evening and overnight. There is a chance for some large hail and high winds with a few of the storms as they move southeast. Also, locally heavy rain will be possible with the stronger storms.

These storms will work there way southeast across portions of the region through early morning and will also produce frequent lightning. Storms will move out of the region by early Friday morning leaving hot and dry conditions on Friday.

