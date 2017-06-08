Brandon Hopper joining staff at Lamesa

The community of Lamesa came out to a meet and greet with new Golden Tornadoes Football Coach Rodney Sims on Thursday.

Also in attendance was new Lamesa Assistant Coach Brandon Hopper, who has stepped down as Tahoka's Head Football Coach.

Hopper spent seven years at Tahoka and will now move right up Highway 87 to Lamesa.

"Excited about the opportunity to come out here. Really tough decision to leave Tahoka after seven great years. Just really a family decision and taking a step back from some of those responsibilities of the Athletic Director."

Hopper says he enjoyed his time in Tahoka and leading the Bulldogs.

"It's been seven great years. I started out there. It's the only place I've been. Very grateful for the friendships that have been made and the opportunities that were presented to me there."

We wish Coach Hopper the best as he joins the football staff at Lamesa.

