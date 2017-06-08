Brandon Hopper joining staff at Lamesa

The Pittsburgh Penguins are one game away from back-to-back Stanley Cups.
The Pittsburgh Penguins are one game away from back-to-back Stanley Cups.
Brandon Hopper is coming to join the Lamesa program after seven years at Tahoka.
Brandon Hopper is coming to join the Lamesa program after seven years at Tahoka.
The Borden County Coyotes left Gail Thursday morning heading for the 1A State Baseball Tournament. They play Fayetteville Friday at Noon in Round Rock. Due to a scheduling change, the games were moved to Friday and Saturday.
The Borden County Coyotes left Gail Thursday morning heading for the 1A State Baseball Tournament. They play Fayetteville Friday at Noon in Round Rock. Due to a scheduling change, the games were moved to Friday and Saturday.
Still perfect Warriors rally for 118-113 win over Cavs to take 3-0 lead in NBA Finals.
Still perfect Warriors rally for 118-113 win over Cavs to take 3-0 lead in NBA Finals.
KCBD NewsChannel 11 Sports has learned that Rodney Sims will be the new Head Football Coach of the Class 4A Lamesa Golden Tornadoes.
KCBD NewsChannel 11 Sports has learned that Rodney Sims will be the new Head Football Coach of the Class 4A Lamesa Golden Tornadoes.