City Council, LEDA launch marketing campaign for Downtown Lubbock

There's a new partnership and website in the works between the City of Lubbock, the Lubbock Economic Development Alliance and local marketing firm, Primitive Social, following Thursday night's council meeting.

The partnership and website are designed to promote and revitalize downtown Lubbock.

The contract itself, which will be paid for by both the city and LEDA, will cost $6,000 for the design of the website, as well as an additional $4,000 a month for continued development and maintenance, totaling up to about $54,000 a year.

Despite the price tag, local business owners we spoke with say that money will be put to good use.

"We want people of Lubbock - south side, west side - we want everybody to feel the energy down here," said Ish Hernandez Jr., owner of Broadway Barbershop in Downtown Lubbock.

Hernandez said the thought of a website to promote the area is exciting.

"Anything would help at this point."

Daniel Torrez, general manager of Giorgio's, a pizza parlor next door, said the past 11 years of working downtown have been a roller coaster ride.

"I've seen a lot of things come and go."

They both say they're looking forward to this website, and Kade Wilcox, CEO of Primitive Social, said has a specific goal.

"To create a comprehensive website that's interactive and engaging. We want to tell stories, we are going to promote businesses – and we want to help them grow," Wilcox said.

There is a goal, and there is also a timeline.

"We'd really like to have this thing live by football season given the influx of visitors," Wilcox said.

But Wilcox said this won't be an average website.

"It won't just be a long list of hundreds and hundreds of businesses in downtown, but it would be actually interactive," Wilcox said.

A strategy that intrigues Torrez.

"Everybody's on social media nowadays…on computers, smart phones, whatever….so, yeah, they get on their phone and look at it."

But, Hernandez wants the council, LEDA and primitive social to remember one thing.

"It's gonna take teamwork."

