Summer heat, summer storms moving into the South Plains

By John Robison, Chief Meteorologist
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

As strong storms move south through the region they will produce intense lightning, some hail and winds up to 60 mph in some cases. Also, some locally heavy rain will be possible.

As the storms move out and we head into the weekend it will be getting hot. Storm chances of the last few days will be gone until early next week.  That means daytime highs will move to the mid-90s on Friday, then near 100 degrees both on Saturday and Sunday.

Although the rain chances diminish for the weekend they will return next week by late Tuesday and Wednesday, but it will also remain hot with highs in the mid 90s.

In addition to the heat wind will return to the south plains over the weekend with speeds up to 25 to 30 mph both Saturday and Sunday afternoons.

Keep the sunscreen and fluids close by for the hot weekend ahead.

