Throw Water Balloons for CMN Fundraiser Today

On Friday, June 9 there's a chance to raise money for our local Children's Miracle Network hospital, UMC's Children's Hospital.

The children's miracle network hospital provides life-saving care for sick children on the South Plains. Donations during the water balloon fundraiser will benefit the kids! Participants can buy a water balloon for $1 and throw it at your choice of a dozen Walmart employees who have offered themselves as bait. Jenna Siffringer, photojournalist Curtis Spivey and Taylor Lee are participating the event too and they'll act as human targets for a good cause.

The fundraiser is at Walmart on 82nd Street from noon until 2 p.m.

All the proceeds raise money for Children's Miracle Network!

The Lubbock Fire Department will have a truck out there as well, Cocoa Cola representatives will be giving away free drinks and the Red Cross will have

