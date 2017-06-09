Police, SWAT take one man into custody during standoff in Central Lubbock

Lubbock Police and the Lubbock SWAT were involved in a standoff in the 2000 block of 48th Street.

It began around 9:30 a.m.

Police received a tip that a wanted suspect was in a home in that area. He had a warrant for possession of a controlled substance. Police believed he could possibly be armed and dangerous inside the home. Once they found him, they initiated a swat call out. After about 30 minutes, he came out of the house and surrendered peacefully. No one else was inside the home.

The man has been identified as 40-year-old Rodney Ables. He was taken into custody around 12:15 p.m.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.