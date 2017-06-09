Borden County falls in State Semifinals - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Borden County falls in State Semifinals

By Pete Christy, Sports Director
ROUND ROCK, TX (KCBD) -

Playing in the Class 1A State Semifinals in Round Rock, Borden County lost to Fayetteville 8-3.

The Coyotes committed 7 errors on the afternoon but rallied from a 4-0 deficit to cut the Lions lead to 4-2. Fayetteville added 3 in the 4th and 1 in the 7th.

Borden County only had 3 hits in the game.

Fayetteville will meet Abbott in the 1A State Title game tomorrow.

Borden County finished the season 12-5. This also ends an incredible State-filled school year for the guys from Gail.

In December, Borden County won the 1A Division I State Title. In March, the Coyotes played in the State basketball Tournament. In May, Borden County finished 4th in the 1A State Track Meet and in June, it caps off with a first trip to the State Baseball Tournament.

Congrats to Borden County on an amazing athletic year.

