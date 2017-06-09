Borden County falls in State Semifinals

The Pittsburgh Penguins are one game away from back-to-back Stanley Cups.
Playing in the Class 1A State Semifinals in Round Rock, Borden County lost to Fayetteville 8-3.
The Warriors are also hoping to redeem an NBA Finals collapse from last season, losing to the Cavaliers after building a 3-1 lead.
Brandon Hopper is coming to join the Lamesa program after seven years at Tahoka.
The Borden County Coyotes left Gail Thursday morning heading for the 1A State Baseball Tournament. They play Fayetteville Friday at Noon in Round Rock. Due to a scheduling change, the games were moved to Friday and Saturday.
