Spotlight on Ag: Texas wheat

The Texas Wheat Producers Board and Association is a champion for all wheat growers in Texas. Our board uses checkoff dollars to fund research, market development, and education - three initiatives we believe will increase farm profitability.

Our association is funded only by membership dues, which are used to voice the needs of our farmers in Washington, D.C. and Austin.

We are located in Amarillo, but serve producers from Stratford to Bay City.

For more information, visit our website at www.texaswheat.org.

