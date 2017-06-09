Man sentenced to 150 months in federal prison for meth distribution

Michael Sebastion Ford, 24 of Lubbock, was sentenced today by Senior U.S. District Judge Sam R. Cummings to 150 months in federal prison on a methamphetamine distribution conviction.

Ford pleaded guilty in February 2017 to an indictment charging one count of possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. He has been in custody since December 2016, after the return of that indictment.

Rene Ortiz, 42, also pleaded guilty in February 2017 to the same offense and was sentenced by Judge Cummings to 200 months in federal prison on May 26, 2017.

According to documents filed in the case, on October 25, 2016, officers with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, operating in an undercover capacity, called Ford and reached an agreement for Ford to sell the officers two ounces of methamphetamine for $1,300. The deal was scheduled to take place on October 26, 2016 at a residence located in Lubbock.

The undercover officer arrived at the location and spoke with Ford who told the officer that his cousin would be bringing the methamphetamine later on. The undercover officer left the residence and told Ford to notify him when the drugs had arrived. Ford texted the officer a few moments later to tell the officer that the drugs had arrived at the residence.

During this time, officers observed a vehicle arrive at the residence and saw Ford approach the front passenger side of the vehicle and talk to the driver. As officers approached the residence, Ford saw them and ducked down next to the vehicle before running into the residence where he was then arrested.

Officers approached the vehicle and identified the driver as Ortiz. As Ortiz exited the vehicle, officers observed a bag containing approximately 10 grams of methamphetamine on the driver side floor mat. Officers also found a torn baggie underneath the vehicle that contained approximately 26 grams of methamphetamine and found another 30.4 grams of methamphetamine behind the driver seat. A pistol and ammunition were also found in a shoe box in the back of the vehicle.

The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) investigated. Assistant U.S. Attorney Sean Long prosecuted.

