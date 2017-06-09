Fly-in breakfast, poker run, flour bombing on Saturday at Slaton Municipal Airport

Distrust of Trump, concerns about 'lies,' marks Comey's testimony about his firing and investigation of Russia and election meddling.
One local daycare worker and her employee have been arrested on allegations of child abuse.
Jurors at Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial have heard excerpts from the comedian's lurid, decade-old deposition, but explosive sections about him obtaining quaaludes and giving them to women before sex are yet to come.
British Prime Minister Theresa May's gamble in calling an early election has backfired spectacularly, as her Conservative Party has lost its majority in Parliament and pressure is mounting on her to resign.
