Fly-in breakfast, poker run, flour bombing on Saturday at Slaton Municipal Airport

On Saturday, June 10, the Caprock Chapter of the Texas Air Museum will host a Fly-in Breakfast, Poker Run and Flour Bomb practice at the Slaton Municipal Airport.

Breakfast will begin at 8 a.m. with eggs, bacon, hashbrowns, pancakes, tortillas, coffee and orange juice. Donations for the breakfast are requested.

The Poker Run Route will begin at Slaton around 9 a.m., then to Crosbyton to Post to Tahoka and back to Slaton. An additional wild card may be picked up at Lubbock Executive AirPark. Best Poker Hand wins. There is a $25 entry fee for the poker rally.

There is a $10 entry fee for the flour bombing competition that begins at 10 a.m.

Unique awards will be presented and there will be a drawing for a ride in a War Bird. It is $10 per chance.

All proceeds are going toward funding the Caprock Chapter of the Texas Air Museum.

The Slaton Municipal Airport is located at 12106 FM 400, Slaton, TX 79364.

