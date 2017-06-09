Texas Tech hosted STEM Challenge for local middle school students

The fourth annual event pits 10 teams against one another to build and race cardboard boats.

The Texas Tech University STEM Center for Outreach, Research & Education (STEM CORE) and Lubbock Independent School District joined forces for the fourth straight year to host the 2017 Middle School STEM Challenge, which pits 10 LISD middle schools against each other in a week-long competition to design and build boats out of cardboard and duct tape.

Each LISD middle school sent a math or science teacher and four students to represent their campus in the competition from Monday through Friday (June 5-9). One Texas Tech undergraduate student joined each team, and a few Texas Tech experts guided the teams throughout the week.

Participating schools are:

Atkins Middle School

Cavazos Middle School

Dunbar Collee Preparatory Academy

Evans Middle School

Hutchinson Middle School

Irons Middle School

Mackenzie Middle School

O. L. Slaton Middle School

Smylie Wilson Middle School

Talkington School for Young Women Leaders

The challenge culminated in a final competition on June 9 at the Pete Ragus Aquatic Center, where the boats were put to the test in the water. Each member of the team was in the boat, and the boats were raced in front of parents, Texas Tech professors and staff, and other interested community supporters.

The winning team took home the Dwyer Cup for the following academic year. The cup is named after former Texas Tech STEM CORE director and creator of the program, Jerry Dwyer.

