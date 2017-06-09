TTUHSC breaks ground on $85.9 million Lubbock expansion

The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center broke ground Friday afternoon on the expansion of their Lubbock campus.

"This is the largest construction project that we have undertaken since the university began 50 years ago," Dr. Tedd Mitchell, President of the TTUHSC, said.

The $85.9 million project will consist of three parts: a north expansion that will create two new buildings north of the existing TTUHSC building, a west expansion that will add additional facilities to the existing TTUHSC building and the creation of a boulevard entrance to the campus.

The west expansion will supplement the existing building with an additional 125,000 gross square feet by connecting the west side of the TTUHSC to the Preston Smith Library of the Health Sciences.

The expansion will include a conference room, state-of-the art classrooms and a state-of-the-art gross anatomy library, which Mitchell said is an integral part of the education of their students.

"We have had in the last decade or so, substantial growth in our enrollment, substantial growth in our research, substantial growth in our staff and our faculty, but unfortunately we have not been able to keep up with it with our facilities. We have been planning on this for a long time," Mitchell said.

"A lot of legislative work, working to show the value of the project as well as getting the funds appropriated," John Frullo, State Representative, said.

After fighting for this project over multiple sessions, Frullo said it is rewarding to see the groundbreaking.

The Texas Tech University System Board of Regents Facilities Committee approved the project on October 13.

Tuition Revenue Bonds approved by the 84th Legislature cover the construction costs, which will provide an opportunity to leverage donor gifts for a presidential scholarship endowment, one of three funding priorities for the Campaign for Your Life, Our Purpose.

The campaign will end in 2019, TTUHSC's 50th Anniversary, and will give scholarships to assist students on all campuses.

The construction of Lubbock's expansion is expected to be complete in the summer of 2019.

"The idea behind this is to make sure of two things. the first is when they here, they get the best educational experience possible with the best technology possible," Mitchell said.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.