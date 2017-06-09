Plainview residents working to fund Fourth of July celebration

Residents of Plainview are putting their heads and funds together to improve their annual Fourth of July celebration.

Because the usual vendor who presented the show was sold the Plainview Chamber of Commerce has looked for ways to fund the event. This after the cost of the show has increased steadily over the years.

This year, residents of the Westridge Manor Nursing Home decorated jars that were placed at Plainview's United and Amigo's store. In the first week the jars raised more than $300 in loose change.

This, along with other fundraisers, has raised around 75 percent of the funds needed for the event already.

