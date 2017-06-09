Nearly a decade after closing, the Old Mill Trade Days return to Post

Food Alley hosts a variety of food vendors at the new Old Mill Trade Days (source: KCBD video)

The new entrance to the Old Mill Trade Days (source: KCBD video)

After nearly a decade, a South Plains favorite is back, and will bring an economic boost to the city of Post.

Closed in 2008, for what the community thought was for good, Old Mill Trade Days are officially back in action as of Friday.

“I remember that in its hay day, anywhere from eight to 15,000 people would come to Post, Texas on a weekend," Donna Cowdrey said. "And those people would shop in Post, eat in Post and hang out in Post. And that was a big boost to this community. And this community needs it. So that’s why we wanted to be out here."

Cowdrey and her family are the new managers of the facility.

Cowdrey says her mother-in-law used to sell candy at the original trade days, and when they moved back to Post four years ago they couldn’t stop thinking about bringing this tradition and economic driver back to town.

So they partnered with the Post Economic Development Corp, signed a leasing agreement this February, and went to work revamping the area.

“These buildings had been abandoned for ten years. And they were in pretty rough shape. The roofs needed to be replaced. The plumbing needed to be worked on. All the electrical had to be re-done,” Cowdrey said.

But what some would find a daunting task, the Cowdreys took as a goal and now, 137 vendors fill the space.

This brings back wonderful memories for people like J’mi Heflin who drove in from Clovis.

“It was something we always did with my papa, my nanny and papa and my mom. We would come over and just shop the vendors,” Heflin said.

But the owners of Rockin K Outfitters, Alton and Darla Frazier, might be the most excited about this.

After all, the original Old Mill Trade Days are the reason they even moved to Post in 1999.

“We lived in Eastland and we would come up on Friday and stay at the hotel, and then come home,"And we decided this is crazy. We’re just gonna move here."

So they opened up a store in downtown Post, and became a vendor at the original trade days.

They say they were devastated when the trade days closed in 2008.

“We cried. It was just awful. We had friends out here. And it just, it really hurt the whole town because you had the motel, the grocery, the gas,” Darla Frazier said.

“It was like a family here, you know all the vendors were. And you missed that, meeting with them once a month,” Alton Frazier said.

They never gave up, and still have their shop downtown. But hearing the good news thrilled them, and here they are as vendors once again.

“Well we had been hoping, you know that they would. We had kind of tried thinking about it back 3 or 4 years ago. But then whenever it just all of a sudden here it comes we thought, oh my, this will be good,” Alton Frazier said.

And it’s that sense of tradition and loyalty that gives Cowdrey reassurance, bringing the trade days back is set to be a big hit.

“It’s really cool that it’s come back, and there’s so many people. We see cars filing in the parking lot. And it’s exciting to see it,” Cowdrey said.

The Old Mill Trade Days will be open in Post each day this weekend from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. and admission is only $2.

Children 10 and under are free.

The trade days will open the weekend after the first Monday of each month.

For more information, visit the Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/oldmilltradedays/?ref=br_rs

