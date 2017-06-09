South Plains Lanes to hosts PBA Xtra Fame Lubbock Sports Open

For the 10th time in seven years, South Plains Lanes will host a professional bowling event as they welcome in over 160-professional bowlers to compete in the PBA Xtra Frame Lubbock Sports Open.

The defending champion, Jakob Buturff will be competing in this year’s event as well as, 20 other PBA Tour Title winners.

“We have players here from all over the world, and it looks like we have 8-international countries that will be here,” JimBo Evans, two-time Lubbock PBA Open Champiom, said. “We have a player all the way from Japan, Malaysia, Argentina, and Australia. We have 8-countries here, that are a long way from Lubbock but they are here to bowl and compete to make some money.”

The Lubbock PBA Open will get under way on Saturday with the first group going at 8:30 a.m., followed by the second group at 3:30 p.m.

“This is great for the economy, and our bowlers here love the sport and they love seeing them here,” said JimBo Evans.

