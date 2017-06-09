Casas for CASA begins Saturday

Beginning 10 a.m. at Foxridge at the Parade of Homes, the Court Appointed Special Advocates organization will host its CASA for Casas event.

The organization will partner up with West Texas Home Builders Association. The event begins Saturday and will go until June 25 and will be hosted in the Parade of Homes in lot #124 on the corner of Avenue U and 102nd Street.

There will also be a raffle and tickets can be sold at that location. The funds raised during the event will go to fund more training for CASA volunteers and help abused and neglected foster children.

For more information on Casas for CASA people are asked to visit its website.

