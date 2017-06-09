ASCS host Lubbock Sprint Car tour for first time in 15 years

The Cavs jumped off to a big halftime lead and controlled the second half to notch their first win of the NBA Finals.
For the first time in 15 years, the ASCS National Series 360 Sprint Car Tour is in Lubbock. All the action is at West Texas Raceway located on Highway 87.
For the 10th time in seven years, South Plains Lanes will host a professional bowling event as they welcome in over 160-professional bowlers to compete in the PBA Xtra Frame Lubbock Sports Open.
The Pittsburgh Penguins are one game away from back-to-back Stanley Cups.
Playing in the Class 1A State Semifinals in Round Rock, Borden County lost to Fayetteville 8-3.
