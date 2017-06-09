ASCS host Lubbock Sprint Car tour for first time in 15 years - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

ASCS host Lubbock Sprint Car tour for first time in 15 years

By Pete Christy, Sports Director
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

For the first time in 15 years, the ASCS National Series 360 Sprint Car Tour is in Lubbock. All the action is at West Texas Raceway located on Highway 87.

The top 12 national drivers are in town competing, including Lubbock's own John Carney.

The West Texas Raceway has events every Friday starting 8:30 p.m.

