Sunny, Hot and Breezy

By John Robison, Chief Meteorologist
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Looks like the heat is 'on' for this weekend and into next week. Temps will climb to near the century mark in Lubbock on Saturday and stay near that level for the next few days.

Look for highs of 98 on Sunday and then upper 90s again through Tuesday. The early June temperature average is 90 degrees, which means above normal temps for the next 7 days.

As for rain chances, they will be slim, although some isolated storms may fire in the afternoon hours of Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, but coverage will be limited. 

It will be a combination of high pressure, sunshine and gusty south winds that will push those temps to near 100 degrees over the weekend. Wind speeds will average 15-25 mph both Saturday/Sunday and stay out of the south to southwest.

Remember to keep sunscreen handy, if you're out in the sun and drink plenty of fluids.

