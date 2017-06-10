Couple celebrates 75 years of marriage

It was the day before the attack on Pearl Harbor occurred that Tom Macron proposed to his wife-to-be Marie Macron.

Now, 75 years later the couple is going strong, and to celebrate their long-lasting relationship the Ventura Place Senior Living Center hosted another wedding ceremony and reception that followed earlier today.

"Whatever I did, she is right there to help me," Tom Macron said. "(She's) my best tractor driver, cow hand, hunting buddy, fishing buddy. We had our own accounting business, she's right there by my side helping me."

Marie Macron is now 91 and Tom Macron is 95 and both of them are originally from Ralls, where they went to school together.

