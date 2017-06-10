Couple celebrates 75 years of marriage

Third-seeded Simona Halep of Romania will face unseeded Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia in the women's final at the French Open.
Tapwrit overtook favored Irish War Cry in the stretch to win the Belmont Stakes by two lengths, giving trainer Todd Pletcher his third victory in the final leg of the Triple Crown.
Trump denies asking Comey for 'loyalty,' says he'd say so under oath, but dodges questions about tapes.
Marches against Islamic law being held in more than two dozen cities across the United States.
It was the day before the attack on Pearl Harbor occurred that Tom Macron proposed to his wife-to-be Marie Macron.
