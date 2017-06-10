Sheryl Swoopes inducted into second hall of fame in two years

Lady Raider great Sheryl Swoopes was inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame Saturday night.

The induction ceremony was at the Tennessee Theatre, where total of 6 people and 1 team were also inducted into the hall of fame.

The other inductees were Sally Bell (official), Christine Grant (contributor), Rick Insell (coach), Louise O'Neal (veteran), Kara Wolters (player), and the Delta State Women’s Basketball team 1975-1977.

This is Swoopes' second Hall of Fame to get inducted to in a matter of 2 years.

She was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame as a member of the Class of 2016.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.