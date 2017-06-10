Lubbock native Trey Culver collects silver medal at NCAA Championship

Third-seeded Simona Halep of Romania will face unseeded Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia in the women's final at the French Open.
For many Track and Field athletes, they dream of competing on the final day of the NCAA Track and Field Championships.
Lady Raider great Sheryl Swoopes was inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame Saturday night.
The Cavs jumped off to a big halftime lead and controlled the second half to notch their first win of the NBA Finals.
For the first time in 15 years, the ASCS National Series 360 Sprint Car Tour is in Lubbock. All the action is at West Texas Raceway located on Highway 87.
