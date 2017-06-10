Lubbock native Trey Culver collects silver medal at NCAA Championship

For many Track and Field athletes, they dream of competing on the final day of the NCAA Track and Field Championships.

For the second consecutive year, Lubbock native Trey Culver has found himself competing on the last day.

Culver took second place in the Men’s Outdoor high jump competition, after clearing “7-3” on his final bar.

This year marked the third-straight season that Culver was named All-American honors for the High Jump.

“I’m so proud of him, he is such a competitor. There is no one who competes better on our team,” Wes Kittley, head coach, said in a news release. “He tied for the win but had one more miss, and on his last attempt he just barely clipped the bar at the end. Still so proud of him and all that he has done. Would have loved for him to win, but another championship wasn’t in the cards for him today.”

