Hockley County man charged with murder of father - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Breaking

Hockley County man charged with murder of father

Payden Shaine Allen, 19 (Source: Hockley County Sheriff's Office) Payden Shaine Allen, 19 (Source: Hockley County Sheriff's Office)
HOCKLEY COUNTY, TX (KCBD) -

A 19-year-old man is now in jail on a Hockley County murder warrant, charged with the murder of his father.

47-year-old Brandon Allen was found dead from a gunshot wound in the 6800 block of Nevada Road around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 10.

Texas Rangers assisted with the investigation.

As the investigation progressed, 19-year-old Payden Shaine Allen was identified as a suspect.

During the early morning hours of June 11, Allen was located by authorities in Lubbock and interviewed by Texas Rangers.

Allen was later taken into custody in Lubbock and charged with murder, based on a warrant that was obtained by Hockley County authorities.

Sheriff Scifres released this statement on Sunday, "We grieve for the family and friends of those involved in this tragedy and offer our continued prayers and support.  Due to the cooperation of the multiple agencies, an arrest was made of the individual believed to be responsible for this tragedy within hours of the incident."

We'll continue to update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

