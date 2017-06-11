Hockley County man charged with murder of father

Approximately 700,125 pounds of spaghetti and meatball products were determined to contain milk, which was not listed on labels, the USDA announced. The products should not be consumed and should either be thrown out or returned to the place of purchase.
Church bells will toll throughout the Orlando area as residents reflect on the 49 patrons killed during a massacre at the gay nightclub Pulse in the worst mass shooting in recent U.S. history.
In Washington, and dozens of other cities across the U.S., supporters of LGBT rights are gathering for marches and rallies, celebrating their gains but also angered over threats to those advances.
The weather is just the way Rafael Nadal likes it as he prepares to face Stan Wawrinka in the French Open final.
The oldest known fossils of our species have been unearthed in Morocco, extending the record back by about 100,000 years.
