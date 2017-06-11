I Beat Pete: Parade of Homes Challenge with country music artist Wade Bowen

This week on I Beat Pete, I headed out to The Estates of Kelsey Park on 139th and Quaker.

That's one of the three subdivisions featured on this year's Parade of Homes. 31 homes are featured this year from June 10 to 25.

I took on some of the West Texas Homebuilders and country music artist Wade Bowen trying to throw footballs across a pool to knock down hammers. Then in another backyard we had to fling a ring on a string trying to hook it.

The homes we saw were gorgeous. Be sure to check out the Parade of Homes.

If you have a challenge, email me at Ibeatpete@kcbd.com

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.