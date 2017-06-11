Another 100-degree day, chance for storms on Monday

For the second time in a row and only the third time this year, Lubbock hit the 100-degree mark on Sunday.

Monday could bring a repeat but will likely stay just below 100 degrees, with a reading of 98 degrees. It's still hot, any way you look at it.

While skies remain mostly sunny, a subtle change will occur with a chance of a few isolated storms along the Caprock Monday early evening.

The likely point for storms would be from near Gail to Post and southeast along the dryline. As the week progresses, storms will be possible along the dryline, possibly close to Lubbock, but more likely to just along the Caprock and to the east.

These storms will fire around 5 to 6 p.m. and end by midnight, if not sooner, if they develop.

The heat will continue through the week with daytime highs in Lubbock between 94 to 99 degrees through Friday.

Winds will be gusty each day as the dryline surges to the east from morning through late afternoon then returns to the west in the evening.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.