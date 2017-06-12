KCBD Sports Xtra: Talkin' Tech

Predators defenseman Ryan Ellis' status for Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final against Pittsburgh remains in question after he tested himself by skating alone.
The weather is just the way Rafael Nadal likes it as he prepares to face Stan Wawrinka in the French Open final.
Plainview's Analisa Villa makes a spectacular over the shoulder catch to end the inning.
This week, the Texas Tech baseball team falls in the Regional round of the NCAA Tournament. And Dez Bryant is trying to recruit Darrell Revis to the Dallas Cowboys.
The KCBD Sports Xtra staff breaks down all things Texas Tech baseball, and Sheryl Swoopes getting inducted into her second Hall of Fame in a matter of two years.
