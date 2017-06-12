KCBD Sports Xtra: Talkin' Tech - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

KCBD Sports Xtra: Talkin' Tech

Source: KCBD Video
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

The KCBD Sports Xtra staff breaks down all things Texas Tech baseball, and Sheryl Swoopes getting inducted into her second Hall of Fame in a matter of two years.

And Lubbock native Trey Culver taking the silver medal at the NCAA Track and Field Championships.

