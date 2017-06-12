KCBD Sports Xtra: Round Table - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

KCBD Sports Xtra: Round Table

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

The KCBD Sports Xtra staff breaks down all the hot topics in sports during the Round Table.

This week, the Texas Tech baseball team falls in the Regional round of the NCAA Tournament. And Dez Bryant is trying to recruit Darrell Revis to the Dallas Cowboys.

  • Back to back champs: Penguins beat Preds 2-0 for Stanley Cup

    Predators defenseman Ryan Ellis' status for Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final against Pittsburgh remains in question after he tested himself by skating alone.

  • Perfect 10: Nadal routs Wawrinka for record 10th French Open

    Perfect 10: Nadal routs Wawrinka for record 10th French Open

    The weather is just the way Rafael Nadal likes it as he prepares to face Stan Wawrinka in the French Open final.

  • KCBD Sports Xtra: Play of the Week

    Plainview's Analisa Villa makes a spectacular over the shoulder catch to end the inning.

