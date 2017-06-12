Emergency crews cleaning up debris from rollover at 19th and Fli - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Emergency crews cleaning up debris from rollover at 19th and Flint Ave.

By Amber Stegall, Digital Content Manager
(Source: KCBD) (Source: KCBD)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Emergency officials have not reported if there were any injuries in a rollover that happened at 19th Street and Flint Ave. around 9:45 a.m.

Two vehicles were involved and were severely damaged.

All traffic headed westbound on 19th Street is shut down from Flint. Drivers are being directed around the scene. Eastbound traffic is normal.

