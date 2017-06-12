Food for Thought Report: 6.8

For a complete overview of the Violations see below.
|No Violations
|Café Venture Company
|4001 19th
|-
|Four Star Demos @ United #502
|3405 50th
|-
|Four Star Demos @ United #543
|4205 98th
|-
|Four Star Demos @ United #555
|12815 Indiana
|-
|Four Star Demos @ United #551
|8010 Frankford
|-
|Four Star Demos @ United #553
|4425 19th
|-
|Hodges Community (summer reading)
|4011 University
|-
|Saint Patrick's Church
|1603 Cherry
|-
|STR8 Nutrition
|1801 34th
|-
|United Supermarket Amigos (fuel)
|112 N. University
|-
|
One Violation
|United Fuel Express #552
|6321 4th
|19
|United Supermarket Amigos #503 (grocery)
|112 N. University
|45
|United Supermarket Amigos #503 (deli)
|112 N. University
|37
|United Supermarket Amigos #503(produce)
|112 N. University
|42
|Dollar General #8234
|2705 Clovis Road
|32
|Overton Hotel & Conference (bar)
|2322 Mac Davis Lane
|31
|Two or More Violations
|Holiday Inn Express
|6023 45th
|31,35
|My Little Playhouse
|3628 50th
|18,37
|Seahorse
|3314 35th
|21,37
|United Supermarket Amigos #503(meat market)
|112 N. University
|32,40
|Baymont Inn & Suites
|6015 45th
|18,34,39
|Hawthorn Suites Lubbock (bar)
|4435 Marsha Sharp
|32,39,45
|New World Daycare
|1912 19th
|16,21,22
|Subway #1544
|5816 4th
|34,39,46
|Overton Hotel & Conference
|2322 Mac Davis Lane
|9,32,42,43
|United Supermarket Amigos #503(restaurant)
|112 N. University
|28,35,39,43
|United Supermarket Amigos #503(bakery)
|112 N. University
|18,37,42,45
|Days Inn & Suites
|4923 Marsha Sharp
|9,21,28,32,39
|Platform Restaurant
|1212 Ave. K
|9,10,32,39,42,43
|
3 Point Violations
|Priority Items - Violations require immediate corrective action (not to exceed 3 days)
|1
|Proper Cooling Time & Temperature
|2
|Proper Cold Holding Temperature (41 Degrees/45 Degrees)
|3
|Proper Hot Holding Temperature (135 Degrees Fahrenheit)
|4
|Proper Cooking Time & Temperature
|5
|Proper Reheating Procedures for Hot Holding (165 Degrees Fahrenheit in Two Hours)
|6
|Time as a Public Health Control; procedures & records
|7
|Food and Ice Obtained from Approved Source; Food in Good Condition, Safe, and Unadulterated; Parasite Destruction
|8
|Food Received at Proper Temperature
|9
|Food Separated & Protected; Contamination Prevented During Food Preparation, Storage, Display, and Tasting
|10
|Food Contact Surfaces and Returnables; Cleaned and Sanitized
|11
|Proper Disposition of Returned, Previously Served or Reconditioned
|12
|Management, Food Employees and Conditional Employee's Knowledge Responsibilities, and Reporting
|13
|Proper Use of Restriction and Exclusion; No Discharge from Eyes, Nose, and Mouth
|14
|Hands Cleaned and Properly Washed/Glove Used Properly
|15
|No Bare Hand Contact with Ready to Eat Foods or Approved Alternate Method Properly Followed
|16
|Pasteurized Foods Used; Prohibited Food Not Offered; Pasteurized Eggs Used when Required
|17
|Food Additives; Approved and Properly Stored; Washing Fruits and Vegetables
|18
|Toxic Substances Properly Identified; Stored and Used
|19
|Water from Approved Source; Plumbing Installed; Proper Backflow Device
|20
|Approved Sewage/Wastewater Disposal System; Proper Disposal
|
2 Point Violations
|Priority Foundation Items - Violations Require Corrective Action (within 10 days)
|21
|Person in Charge Present; Demonstration of Knowledge and Perform Duties/Certified Food Manager (CFM)
|22
|Food Handler/No Unauthorized Persons/Personnel
|23
|Hot and Cold Water Available; Adequate Pressure; Safe
|24
|Required Records Available (shellstock tags, parasite destruction); Packaged Food Labeled
|25
|Compliance with Variance, Specialized Process and HACCP
|26
|Posting of Consumer Advisories; Raw or Undercooked Foods (disclosure/reminder/buffet plate); Allergen Labeling
|27
|Proper Cooling Method Used; Equipment Adequate to Maintain Product Temperature
|28
|Proper Date Marking and Disposition
|29
|Thermometers Provided, Accurate, and Calibrated; Chemical/Thermal Test Strips
|30
|Food Establishment Permit (current and valid)
|31
|Adequate Handwashing Facilities; Accessible and Properly Supplied; Used
|32
|Food and Non-Food Contact Surfaces Cleanable, Properly Designed, Constructed and Used
|33
|Warewashing Facilities; Installed, Maintained, Used/Service Sink or Curb Facility Provided
|1 Point Violations
|Core Items - Violations Require Corrective Action Not to Exceed 90 Days or Next Inspection (whichever comes first)
|34
|No Evidence of Insect Contamination, Rodent/Other Animals
|35
|Personal Cleanliness/Eating, Drinking or Tobacco Use
|36
|Wiping Clothes; Properly Used and Stored
|37
|Environmental Contamination
|38
|Approved Thawing Method
|39
|Utensils, Equipment & Linens; Properly Used; Stored; Dried & Handled/In Use Utensils; Properly Used
|40
|Single Service & Single Use Articles; Properly Stored and Used
|41
|Original Container Labeling (Bulk Food)
|42
|Non-Food Contact Surfaces Clean
|43
|Adequate Ventilation and Lighting; Designated Areas Used
|44
|Garbage and Refuse Properly Disposed; Facilities Maintained
|45
|Physical Facilities Installed; Maintained and Clean
|46
|Toilet Facilities; Properly Constructed, Supplied and Clean
|47
|Other Violations
*MFU - Mobile Food Unit
