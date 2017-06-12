LPD VIDEO: Lubbock police searching for accused beer thief

The trial would move to closing arguments on Monday if the defense team decides not to put anyone on the stand.
A year after the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history, people gathered in the heart of downtown Orlando to remember the 49 patrons killed at a gay nightclub.
Another federal appeals court has upheld a decision blocking President Donald Trump's revised travel ban.
Fellow Republicans are pressing President Donald Trump to come clean about whether he has tapes of private conversations with former FBI Director James Comey and provide them to Congress if he does.
Jury selection started today in the murder trial for Ruben Ramos III. He is accused of stabbing 23-year-old Nakasha Nycole Nolan in 2015.
