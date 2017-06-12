LPD VIDEO: Lubbock police searching for accused beer thief

Lubbock police are searching for a woman accused of stealing two cases of beer from Stripes at 3401 Clovis Rd.

It happened on May 27 around 9:40 p.m.

Police say she entered the store and took two cases of beer without paying for them, then fled in a car that was waiting outside.

The suspect is described as a black woman, and there were two black men waiting in the car.

The woman is said to be between 50 and 60 years old, wearing a baseball cap.

The two men were also 50 to 60 years of age, seen driving a maroon Buick Park Avenue.

A citizen tried to intervene to keep them from leaving the parking lot, but police say he was threatened with a firearm.

If you have any information about this incident, police ask that you call Crime Line at 741-1000.

