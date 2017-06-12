TRAFFIC ALERT: Rollover in 6300 block of Marsha Sharp - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

First responders are on the scene of a rollover in the 6300 block of Marsha Sharp Freeway, in the eastbound lanes, east of Milwaukee.

Two vehicles were involved. Patrol officers are on the onramp, cautioning drivers traveling onto the freeway.

The accident happened near Wayne Rickeston Field.

