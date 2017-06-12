Texas governor signs $217 billion budget, vetoes $120 million - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Texas governor signs $217 billion budget, vetoes $120 million

Gov. Greg Abbott lays out items for a special session at a press conference on June 6, 2017. (Source: Marjorie Kamys Cotera for The Texas Tribune) Gov. Greg Abbott lays out items for a special session at a press conference on June 6, 2017. (Source: Marjorie Kamys Cotera for The Texas Tribune)

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed the state’s two-year budget Monday, giving his approval to the $217 billion document crafted by the Legislature.

But the governor did cut about $120 million from various programs through a mechanism known as a line-item veto — including measures meant to improve the region's air quality and assist the colonias, impoverished areas on the Texas-Mexico border.

The budget, the product of a compromise agreed to by state lawmakers last month, “addresses the most pressing challenges faced by our state,” Abbott said in a prepared statement.

“This budget funds a life-saving overhaul of Child Protection Services, continues to fund the state’s role in securing our border, and ensures that the workforce of today and tomorrow have the resources they need to keep Texas’ economy growing and thriving,” Abbott said.

This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at https://www.texastribune.org/2017/06/12/texas-governor-signs-217-billion-budget-vetoes-120-million/.

