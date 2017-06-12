Lubbock mourning death of B.R. "Rip" Griffin

Lubbock is mourning the death of well-known West Texas businessman B.R. "Rip" Griffin.

Griffin's legacy can be seen all over the South Plains. His name is on travel centers, the indoor arena at Lubbock Christian University, and the baseball stadium where the Texas Tech Red Raiders play.

According to Bloomberg, Griffin founded the Rip Griffin Truck Service Inc. in 1964 and Pro Petroleum in 1989.

He managed these truck stops until he sold them in 2004.

Griffin was 87.

Presley Fowler will have more about Griffin's legacy tonight at 6 and 10.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.