Enjoy guilt-free summer grilling with a Lone Star Beef & Veggie Burger

Lone Star Beef & Veggie Burgers:

Instructions:

Serve on buns, toast or hard rolls garnished as you like.

Put patties on grill and cook about 4 minutes per side for rare, and another minute per side for each increasing stage of doneness.

Light charcoal grill. The fire should be quite hot; you should barely be able to hold your hand 3 or 4 inches over rack. After the coals are gray, spray rack with cooking spray or brush with oil to help keep burgers from sticking.

Combine all ingredients in a large bowl, gently mixing until fully incorporated. Be careful not to over mix. Shape ground beef into 8 thick patties.

These recipes are an excellent source of protein, niacin, vitamin B6, selenium and zinc; and a good source of vitamin B12 and choline.

Key Messages:

Recipe Talking Points:

Burgers are an affordable and versatile option!

When forming burgers, do not over-mix and try to keep the patty evenly shaped.

Use your thumb to indent the center of the burger patty before grilling. This helps your burger to cook evenly and maintain its shape.

When grilling, turn the burgers only once and use a long-handled spatula to keep from piercing the meat.

Resist the urge to press down on the burgers when on the grill in order to keep all those tasty juices inside.

Grilling at medium to medium-low temperatures ensures even cooking. If the temperature is too high, beef can char and become overcooked on the outside before the interior reaches the desired doneness. Charring beef is not recommended.

For best results, use an instant-read thermometer to determine doneness. For burgers, insert the thermometer horizontally into the side (not the top) to check the internal temperature.

Safe and Savory at 160°F!! Doneness is the key with Ground Beef so MAKE SURE you cook your burgers to 160°F!!

Serving suggestions: This recipe is great for cookouts or anytime you want an easy, healthy dinner!! A fresh fruit or veggie arrangement with a dip is the perfect side.

A whole-wheat bun and veggie toppings will reduce calories and make your burger experience delicious and guilt-free.

Try enjoying this burger open-faced or in a lettuce wrap for a lower carb option.