Jay Ragland leaving Lockney after 8 seasons

Jay Ragland has stepped down as Lockney's Head Football Coach to become the Offensive Coordinator at Seagraves.

Ragland was in Lockney for eight years and helped the Longhorns end a 10-year playoff drought in 2015. He is proud of his time in Lockney.

"I am thankful for the opportunities that Lockney ISD gave me in my eight years of service there. It's my hometown and it was not an easy decision, but one we felt we needed to do. Coaching is one of the largest ministry fields out there and we know God has a purpose for where we go and the lives we encounter in our profession."

We wish Coach Ragland well as he joins the staff at Seagraves.

