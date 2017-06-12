Lubbock Liberty Eagles win RGFL Championship

It all started out as a dream two years ago, a dream to bring the best football players from the Lubbock area onto one team.

"I decided to do it myself, because I thought it would be successful," said Lubbock Liberty Eagles founder Brylon Bradford. "I thought it could be championship caliber, with the right administration."

They were able to do that in their first year, going (11-1) and finishing as the Rio Grande Football League Champions.

"Man, I was so happy, I was counting down the seconds," said Eagles wide receiver Jabari Parker. "I told them to bring the trophy over, because I was ready for it. I've been playing for seven or eight years, and to finally have it is pretty cool."

This was their first year, but they dominated in every aspect of the game, being ranked as the number one in total offense, third in total defense, and having the best margin of victory in the RGFL.

"I am a little teary-eyed, because this is for the guys. You got to do it for them, because they deserve it. Lubbock deserves it," Eagles Head Charles Luster said.

This championship win for the Lubbock Liberty Eagles marks the first championship in Lubbock for a developmental team since 2006.

"It's not all about football, it's about having a relationship with God, to be a strong man, and to be something that they want to be in life," Assistant Head Coach Manuel Gonzales said.

As the season comes to an end, this team already has high expectations for next year.

"Right here in Lubbock we have the best talent, best coaches, kids, and best community. That's why we live in Lubbock, the friendliest place on Earth," Bradford said.

"12-0 and another championship, that's what I know," Jabari Parker said.

