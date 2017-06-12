Stephen Overstreet named Tahoka Head Football Coach/AD

Stephen Overstreet has been promoted to be Tahoka's Head Football Coach and Athletic Director.

He replaces Brandon Hopper, who left Tahoka after seven seasons to join the staff at Lamesa.

Overstreet has been in Tahoka four years. He'll give up his duties as Head Baseball Coach, but is thrilled to lead the Bulldog football program.

"It's extremely exciting. I think when you get in this profession, you have a goal and a dream to work your way up to being a Head Coach and that's what I did. I don't think there's a better place, better community, better kids to get this first opportunity. I'm looking forward to it and hope to be here a long time."

Congrats to Stephen Overstreet.

