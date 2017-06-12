Sheri Haynes enters Women's Basketball Hall of Fame

Over the weekend in Tennessee, Sheryl Swoopes wasn't the only West Texan to enter the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame.

Sheri Haynes, who coached at Lockney under then Lady Horns Coach Marsha Sharp and also coached at Roosevelt entered as part of the Trailblazer Award.

Haynes played at Wayland Baptist, but before that won a National Title at Delta State her Freshman Season. The Lady Statesmen won three titles in a row in the 70's and they picked up Trailblazers of the Game.

Congrats to Sheri Haynes on this huge honor.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.