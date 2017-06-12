Sheri Haynes enters Women's Basketball Hall of Fame

The Golden State Warriors have defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers to become the 2017 NBA Champions.
It all started out as a dream two years ago, a dream to bring the best football players from the Lubbock area onto one team.
Over the weekend in Tennessee, Sheryl Swoopes wasn't the only West Texan to enter the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame.
Overstreet has been in Tahoka four years. He'll give up his duties as Head Baseball Coach, but is thrilled to lead the Bulldog football program.
Jay Ragland has stepped down as Lockney's Head Football Coach to become the Offensive Coordinator at Seagraves.
