1 injured in collision at 58th & University

Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

One person has been taken to the hospital after a Monday night collision at 58th & University.

It happened around 9 p.m.

Two vehicles were involved, one apparently rear-ended the other at the light.

At least one person was transported by EMS.

